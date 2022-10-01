Some relief for travellers as motorway works cancelled

The proposed works on Junction 6 of the M42 have been cancelled. Photo: Highways England

Drivers are being advised that the planned full closure of the M42 between junction 5 (A41 Solihull) to junction 6 (A45 NEC / Airport) in both directions has been cancelled this weekend with the road fully open for motorists.

The motorway was due to be closed in both directions to manoeuvre two new bridges into place across the M42.

National Highways Senior Network Planner Frank Bird said: “We have cancelled the planned closure of the M42 between junction 5 and 6 this weekend.

“We understand people need to plan their journeys and apologise for any confusion caused.

"It is with heavy hearts that we have been forced to delay this work but we will update everyone in the coming days with new dates for the work to take place."

The cancellation of the works brings some relief to travellers to Birmingham Airport and to the Conservative Party Conference in the city as industrial action means three rail operators in the region will be running no services during the weekend.

Strike action taking place today will see operators like West Midlands Railway and Avanti West Coast affected.

Members of the ASLEF, the RMT and TSSA unions are all taking part in the industrial action and it involves drivers and train crew.

As a result, there are no services operating on West Midlands Railway, London Northwestern Railway or Avanti West Coast.

Avanti West Coast say their stations will be closed today and are advising people not to travel by rail.

They also say that people with a ticket dated October 1 can claim a full refund or can use the tickets anytime between now and October 10.

West Midlands Railway are also offering full refunds.

It is however worth noting that if you purchased your ticket from a third party, you have to contact the third party for a refund.

There are no CrossCountry running either, and there'll be a later start to services on Sunday as trains begin from 9am.

CrossCountry say: "If you have a ticket for Saturday 1 October, you can travel on Friday 30 September or up to and including Tuesday 4 October without the need to amend your ticket.

"Until 30 November 2022, you can change the time and date of your tickets or get a refund as a Rail Travel Voucher.