Birmingham MP urges 'angry' protesters to be 'peaceful' as thousands gather ahead of Tory Party Conference

Around 1,000 protestors joined the Enough is Enough rally outside Birmingham New Street station. Photo: Matt Turner

Protests have taken place in Birmingham city centre, with the first taking place outside Birmingham New Street Station on Saturday afternoon.

Organised by protest movement "Enough is Enough", it saw more than 1,000 people, including members of different left-wing groups, gather together to hear speeches, with several groups also chanting "Tory scum out of Brum".

One of the speakers was a woman who told the crowds how food banks were now being used by those in work, before members paraded to the ICC, where the conference is being held.

A massive protest is due to be held on Sunday, the first day of the party conference, which has been organised by the People's Assembly and will take place in Victoria Square.

Ramona McCartney, the People's Assembly national organiser, said that coaches of protestors were heading to the city from London, Stoke, Liverpool and Blackburn, while a car-sharing pool would bring more people from Manchester.

She said: "It has been a truly awful few days - people have been left reeling by the crisis that was triggered by the mini budget, and since then the Government has just been missing in action.

"The rally in Birmingham will be the chance to show the Conservative delegates how deeply harmful their actions are proving for ordinary people."

Visitors to Birmingham this weekend are being warned to expect travel restrictions and diversions. The conference is taking place between October 2 and 5.

Birmingham Yardley MP Jess Phillips asked for those protesting to do so peacefully, saying that angry protests would benefit the Conservatives.

She said: "To all the rightful and angry protestors I imagine will gather in Birmingham over next few days, remember that Tories are currently protesting themselves and need to be allowed to dance on the head of that pin.

"Vitriol will be a gift to them. Let all the protest be peaceful."

Speaking ahead of the conference, Liz Truss defended her mini budget, but warned it will be a "difficult winter" for people in the UK.

This was due to the new energy price cap coming in today, which will see homeowners paying 27 per cent more for their energy bills today.

The Prime Minister said that without Government intervention, millions of households could have been paying more.

The cap is on the amount that energy suppliers can charge for the unit price and standing charge per unit of energy, meaning the more energy you use the higher your bill will be.

Ms Truss said: "I recognise there has been disruption but it was really, really important we were able to get help to families as soon as possible.