West Midlands Police mounting massive police operation to keep Conservative conference safe

More than 11,000 Conservative politicians will be attending along with members of business world as well as protestors who will gather outside the conference.

West Midlands Police are mounting the second biggest security operation of the year behind the Commonwealth Games.

A spokesman for the police said: "A security operation begins this week in Birmingham as West Midlands Police prepare for the Conservative Party Conference on Sunday.

"This is a major event for the city and our Force, with over 11,000 delegates visiting Birmingham over the duration of conference.

"We have established an excellent reputation as a conference force in recent years, and this is the seventh time we have mounted this type of complex, multi-faceted operation in the city."

The conference is being held across several venues including the ICC, the Hyatt Regency Hotel and security passes will be needed at all time inside the conference.

The spokesman added: "Additional officers will be carrying out high visibility patrols in the vicinity of the ICC and armed officers will also be out on patrol during the conference.

"The security operation has been months in the planning and has involved close working with Birmingham City Council, the International Convention Centre (ICC), Hyatt Regency Birmingham and many other partners.

"Throughout this week work will be underway to secure Hyatt Regency Birmingham and the ICC ahead of the start of the conference, which will involve a number of road restrictions."

The spokesman added: "Cambridge Street (between Civic Close and Brindley Drive) and Bridge Street will be closed from Tuesday, September 27, with Broad Street (between Gas Street and Paradise Circus) closed from Wednesday, September 28, until Thursday, October 6 and there will be additional restrictions on Cambridge Street on the September 23.

"Nearby residents and businesses have been sent a letter explaining how they will be affected by the security operation. The information will also be available on the Birmingham City Council website."