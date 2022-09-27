Digbeth Dining Club returns home for October and November

Digbeth Dining Club at Luna Springs

The formula of local music stars and the best in street food will be replicated on October 14, 15, 21 and 22nd October and November 4, 5, 11 and 12.

Traders including Only Jerkin’, Patty Freaks, Beef On The Block, Phata Phat, That’s Amore, Chef Shack, Bento Box, Box n Barr, Cookie Mumster and Bournville Waffle Co.

Entertainment will also be provided by DJs and live bands.

Named after Birmingham’s famous Lunar Society, an 18th century club made up of intellectuals who would meet under the full moon - the venue calls to the history of the city, celebrating both Birmingham and Digbeth’s industrial past.

General manager of Luna Springs John Lear said: "The Luna Springs team are over the moon to be hosting local legends Digbeth Dining Club at our venue as we enter our winter programme. We are set to see amazing traders such as Patty Freaks and Only Jerkin' serving up some of the finest street food in the city. We have a whole host of live entertainment to keep guests dancing and we can’t wait to see everybody there."

The fully outdoor immersive bar combines the existing architectural heritage of the space with the unique decor that the Adventure Bar Group are known for. The venue’s winter setup sees 800 seats set underneath a heated marquee alongside three bars, a food village, and a stage for live entertainment.