Organisers behind Birmingham's German Christmas market looking for staff

The countdown is on until the German Market returns to Birmingham

The attraction is looking for people to support its stalls when it returns to the city between November 3 and December 23 with a range of rolls being offered.

Roles include bar staff, catering assistants, salespeople on gift stalls along with others, with hourly rates starting at £10 and a mix of part-time and full-time roles.

Organisers Frankfurt Christmas Market Ltd said interviews will take place on a rolling basis and continue in the run up until the market opens later this year.

And the event will see community group performances reinstated to the Victoria Square bandstand, with new Monday open mic sessions between 5pm and 7pm.

These sessions are aimed at helping young and up-and-coming performers and musicians a chance to showcase their talents – with the two best acts performing in a primetime December slot.

The market’s community music programme will also feature choirs from local schools, charity and community groups between 10am and 12pm on Saturdays and Sundays.