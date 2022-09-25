Notification Settings

West Midlands Fire Service ready to host two-day Festival of Rescue

By Deborah Hardiman

Hundreds of firefighters will compete in front of the public at the UKRO Festival of Rescue being held in Birmingham.

This year’s free event is being hosted by West Midlands Fire Service on behalf of the UK Rescue Organisation. It is taking place at the city centre Smithfield Market site which recently hosted beach volleyball and basketball at the successfull Commonwealth Games on Friday and Saturday.

Almost 40 fire and rescue teams including guests from overseas brigades will do battle in front of expert judges for a range of challenges.

A new competition being introduced this year is the UK Firefighter Fitness Challenge and a special competition for Fire Cadets.

West Midlands Fire Service festival coordinator Area Commander Samantha Burton said: “We’re super-excited to be welcoming firefighters from across the country and to give our communities a chance to be wowed by their skills.

“A firefighter does so much more than the skilled work of responding to and tackling fires. The UKRO Festival of Rescue throws the spotlight on their rescue skills, enabling them to watch and learn from each other during some friendly competition.

“We’re excited to be announcing some more details of the packed programme. We’re looking forward to welcoming thousands of members of the public to the Smithfield site in Birmingham.”

Attractions include rope rescue challenges at The Forum building in Pershore Street, discounted food representing cuisines enjoyed by residents will be available from Feast Streat, fairground rides, a Ferris wheel, inflatables, a helter skelter and a climbing wall, mini go-kart, a community village including trade stands and information.

Members of the public will be able to try on firefighter kit and explore fire engines, gain life-saving resuscitation training, fire control room demonstrations, and get road safety tips.

Partner organisations in attendance include the Army and RAF Cadets. For more festival details visit website for-wmfs.co.uk/

Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman

