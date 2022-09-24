Clifford has competition as giant 14-foot dog unveiled at hospital

Whatshisname (Sebastian Burdon) unveiled the Stretching Balloon Dog at Birmingham Children's Hospital.

The piece, curated by Sebastian Burdon, otherwise known as Whatshisname, was gifted to Birmingham's Children's Hospital by long term charity partner Castle Fine Art.

'Stretching Balloon Dog', made of fibreglass and painted bright red, is based on the sculptor's own pets, which he hoped will bring joy and happiness to the brave patients, families and staff.

Mark Brider, CEO at Birmingham Children's Hospital Charity, said: "we're absolutely overjoyed to be the new home for Sebastian's magnificent monumental 'Stretching balloon Dog', we are incredibly grateful to Castle Fine Art for its generosity.

"We know that art plays such an important part in brightening up our hospital environment, making it less intimidating, as well as acting as a welcome distraction for our young patients and their families.

The mischievous balloon dog is a part of four similar pieces created by the Polish-born sculptor, and has arrived at the hospital following celebrated exhibitions in Oxford and London's Covent Gardens.