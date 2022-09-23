Traffic stopped on M6 southbound after lorry and car crash

It has happened between Junction 2 and Junction 2 for Coventry and Rugby.
A National Highways spokesman said emergency services are working at the scene.
There's a 20 minute delay with 2.5 miles of congestion on approach.
Traffics has been stopped on the M6 southbound due to a crash between a lorry and a car.
