Search for man who failed to appear in court over assault of two emergency workers

Gordon Akill

Gordon Akill from Aston, Birmingham was set to appear at Birmingham Magistrates' Court on Friday, April 8.

Akill is believed to have assaulted two emergency workers and was found in possession of class A drugs at Gravelly Hill Railway Station back on March 17.

Officers have made extensive attempts to try and locate Akill, 34, but have so far been unable to trace him.

He is believed to be local to the Aston area of Birmingham.