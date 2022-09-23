Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Search for man who failed to appear in court over assault of two emergency workers

BirminghamPublished:

A man has failed to appear in court in connection with the assault of two emergency workers.

Gordon Akill
Gordon Akill

Gordon Akill from Aston, Birmingham was set to appear at Birmingham Magistrates' Court on Friday, April 8.

Akill is believed to have assaulted two emergency workers and was found in possession of class A drugs at Gravelly Hill Railway Station back on March 17.

Officers have made extensive attempts to try and locate Akill, 34, but have so far been unable to trace him.

He is believed to be local to the Aston area of Birmingham.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Akill is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 2100016994 Or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Birmingham
Local Hubs
News
Crime

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News