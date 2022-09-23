Live entertainment throughout the Pride weekend at Albert Schloss

Live entertainment for Pride at Albert Schloss

The venue has pulled together a schedule showcasing ‘the very best DJs and promenaders pulled together for a spektakular show’.

The Friday Frolich! line-up will see the stage play host to the venue’s Haus Band and interactive artists such as Ruby Trio from 8pm - 8.30pm and 9pm - 9.30pm, Albert’s Haus Band with Tav and Tila from 10pm - 1am and DJ sets from Steve Young and Carlos Van D from 7pm - 2am.

Saturday’s Pleasure Palace schedule will showcase Broadway Baby! Show Tunes with Tom at 11am, 12.30pm and 1.30pm, with the venue’s ‘Boho Brunch’ on offer, where guests can indulge in half a bottle of bubbles, a breakfast dish of their choice, Haus-baked toast and jam, freshly squeezed orange juice and an artisan coffee for £25 per person.

The Feel Good Choir will perform from 3pm - 5pm, followed by Sacha Trio from 7pm - 9pm, Albert’s Haus Band with Cal and Kate from 10pm - 1am and DJ sets from Caron Garland and Ted Nilsson.

On Sunday, the four day ‘extravaganza’ will finish with Sunday Service, featuring Broadway Baby! Show Tunes with Tom 11/12:30/1:45pm, Adam Oshea from 1:30/2:30/3:30pm, AMC Choir from 7/8/9pm and sets from DJ Carlos Van D, before heading into a Testify Industrie Knees-up with DJ Ted Nilsson from 8pm - 2am.

General manager Adin Memetovic said: "We are so excited to be hosting a four-day extravaganza of entertainment to celebrate Birmingham Pride alongside the rest of the city.

"Those that regularly frequent the Pleasure Palace will know that we need no excuse to throw a party, and this time we’re going all out with a knees-up to celebrate our LGBTQIA+ community. Our entertainment extraordinaires have prepared a weekend line-up like no other, so don your finest glitter and glad rags for the occasion. Prost!”