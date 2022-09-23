Notification Settings

Live entertainment throughout the Pride weekend at Albert Schloss

By Adam Smith

Albert’s Schloss in Birmingham has laid on live entertainment throughout Pride.

Live entertainment for Pride at Albert Schloss
Live entertainment for Pride at Albert Schloss

The venue has pulled together a schedule showcasing ‘the very best DJs and promenaders pulled together for a spektakular show’.

The Friday Frolich! line-up will see the stage play host to the venue’s Haus Band and interactive artists such as Ruby Trio from 8pm - 8.30pm and 9pm - 9.30pm, Albert’s Haus Band with Tav and Tila from 10pm - 1am and DJ sets from Steve Young and Carlos Van D from 7pm - 2am.

Saturday’s Pleasure Palace schedule will showcase Broadway Baby! Show Tunes with Tom at 11am, 12.30pm and 1.30pm, with the venue’s ‘Boho Brunch’ on offer, where guests can indulge in half a bottle of bubbles, a breakfast dish of their choice, Haus-baked toast and jam, freshly squeezed orange juice and an artisan coffee for £25 per person.

The Feel Good Choir will perform from 3pm - 5pm, followed by Sacha Trio from 7pm - 9pm, Albert’s Haus Band with Cal and Kate from 10pm - 1am and DJ sets from Caron Garland and Ted Nilsson.

On Sunday, the four day ‘extravaganza’ will finish with Sunday Service, featuring Broadway Baby! Show Tunes with Tom 11/12:30/1:45pm, Adam Oshea from 1:30/2:30/3:30pm, AMC Choir from 7/8/9pm and sets from DJ Carlos Van D, before heading into a Testify Industrie Knees-up with DJ Ted Nilsson from 8pm - 2am.

General manager Adin Memetovic said: "We are so excited to be hosting a four-day extravaganza of entertainment to celebrate Birmingham Pride alongside the rest of the city.

"Those that regularly frequent the Pleasure Palace will know that we need no excuse to throw a party, and this time we’re going all out with a knees-up to celebrate our LGBTQIA+ community. Our entertainment extraordinaires have prepared a weekend line-up like no other, so don your finest glitter and glad rags for the occasion. Prost!”

Bookings for Albert’s Schloss Birmingham can be made through their website: https://www.albertsschloss.co.uk/birmingham/

