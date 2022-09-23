Famous Raging Bull that pulled in thousands of visitors during Games disappears overnight

Admirers of the Bull flocked to Birmingham's Centenary Square to admire the star of the Commonwealth Games

The Raging Bull, which was featured in the Games' Opening Ceremony has been situated outside The Library of Birmingham.

Initially, there was uproar at plans for the structure to be dismantled following the Games, leading to organisers finding a temporary home for the beast.

The Bull had become the biggest talking point of the Games, uniting Brummies and tourists alike with pride for the second city.

Now, locals have made it clear they want it to stay, but it is not yet clear where the Bull's next stop will be.

A petition has been started, no more than 24 hours after the bull was removed, for it to be homed at The Birmingham Bull Ring Markets vicinity.

The petition, which already has 261 signatures, proposes an interim period to be located along Edgbaston Street and in the long term, for it to be situated on the Smithfield Development.