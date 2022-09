Have you seen these men? Police search for two men after car stolen at knifepoint

By Nathan Rowe Birmingham Published: 1 hour ago

Police are hunting two men after a car was stolen from someone who was threatened with a knife.

Police wish to speak to these men Images of the two men have been released in hopes of tracking their whereabouts. A man was threatened with a knife and had his car stolen in Heath Mill Lane, Birmingham, on Saturday, August 20 at 3.30am. Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting 20/732335/22.