'All lines closed!' Emergency services dealing with incident blocking all trains on Birmingham Snow Hill line

Disruption is expected to last until around 8pm

The incident between Dorridge and Birmingham Snow Hill is currently active, with emergency services in attendance, resulting in all lines being blocked.

Train services running through stations on this line are expected to be cancelled or revised.

Disruption is expected to last until around 8pm this evening.

A spokesperson for National Rail said: "Due to the emergency services dealing with an incident between Birmingham Moor Street and Olton, all lines are currently closed, trains may be cancelled, delayed by up to 45 minutes or diverted until the end of the day."