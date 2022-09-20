Murder investigation launched after man stabbed to death in Birmingham

Alexandra Road - Google Maps

The 41-year-old was stabbed on Alexandra Road, Birmingham just before 7.30pm on Sunday, September 18.

The man died in hospital, and a post-mortem examination is due to be held later this week to establish exactly how he died.

No arrests have been made and following forensic examination, the cordon has now been lifted from the scene.

The man's family are being supported by trained officers while police continue to speak to witnesses and explore CCTV.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has video footage is urged to contact the force via Live Chat on our website quoting log 3200 of 18/9.