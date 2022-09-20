Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Murder investigation launched after man stabbed to death in Birmingham

By Nathan RoweBirminghamPublished:

A murder investigation has been launched after a man was stabbed to death in Birmingham.

Alexandra Road - Google Maps
Alexandra Road - Google Maps

The 41-year-old was stabbed on Alexandra Road, Birmingham just before 7.30pm on Sunday, September 18.

The man died in hospital, and a post-mortem examination is due to be held later this week to establish exactly how he died.

No arrests have been made and following forensic examination, the cordon has now been lifted from the scene.

The man's family are being supported by trained officers while police continue to speak to witnesses and explore CCTV.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has video footage is urged to contact the force via Live Chat on our website quoting log 3200 of 18/9.

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Birmingham
Local Hubs
News
Crime
Nathan Rowe

By Nathan Rowe

Reporter

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News