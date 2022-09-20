Medical students facing four day "major Birmingham explosion" simulation this week

Students will be treating "exploision" victims

However, the simulated "city centre explosion" to help students become adept dealing with the pressure only a major situation can create.

Students studying radiography courses will treat wounded patients from the explosion from today (Tuesday) to Friday at BCU's Edgbaston campus.

Each day more than 30 volunteers will be play injured patients, distressed friends and family members to test radiography students’ clinical judgement, their diagnostic and people management skills and their ability to react under pressure in a high-stress situation.

The four-day activity, involving 27 students each day and 108 in total, will take place in the University’s recently revamped simulated hospital facilities and operating theatre within its healthcare training facility, the Mary Seacole Building

As well as being tested on their ability to assess blast victims’ injuries through image scanning and dialogue to prioritise those most in need, students will also be examined on how they deal with concerned relatives and on the way they communicate and coordinate activity with other members of the emergency services, hospital officials and others arriving on the scene.

Jodie Bryant, Birmingham City University’s School of Health Sciences Simulation Lead, together with colleagues on radiography courses, developed the scenario. She said: "We send our students out on placement so they can apply their skills in a ‘real world’ environment but by simulating a major incident we can test them in worst-case scenarios where they must make decisions and act on their own initiative without relying on experienced professionals to guide them.

"We have also created teaching spaces, which have the look and feel of actual clinical settings and house up-to-date equipment, to enhance the learning experience. Our upcoming major incident may not be for ‘real’, but it will be very challenging for our students and highly valuable to their career development."

The application of digital technologies, virtual reality and role play are becoming increasingly prevalent in healthcare education. Last year, the Department of Health and Social Care announced a £25million funding package for nursing training, a significant proportion of which was to go to universities to invest in new simulated training technology. Birmingham City University’s simulated healthcare training events during the Covid pandemic were presented as a case study as part of the Department’s funding announcement.

Holly Pickford, Lecturer in Diagnostic Radiography at Birmingham City University, added: "Technological developments to encourage new, innovative ways of learning through simulation are playing a more and more important role in healthcare education and this has been recognised by government and within the NHS long-term plan.