Investigation into cause of huge blaze at wedding venue under way

Firefighters have been battling a huge blaze at a wedding venue

Dozens of firefighters remained at the scene of the blaze at The New Bingley Hall in Hockley Circus, Birmingham, this morning.

A total of 15 fire engines were called out to a severe fire in the roof of the venue on Wednesday.

At the height of the blaze, more than 100 firefighters were in attendance, the first arriving shortly after the incident was reported at about 4.15pm.

Residents were asked to avoid the area, specifically Whitmore Street, while it was closed to allow crews to tackle the blaze.

At 9pm last night, West Midlands Fire Service said roads were gradually being reopened but residents were advised to continue to keep their windows and doors closed throughout the night.

Late last night, the fire service reported: "Our crews will be in attendance for a considerable amount of time.

"All known persons are accounted for and our investigation into the cause is underway."

In an update at 7.15am today, a spokesman said: "This is a complex incident due to the location of the fire within the roof space of the building.

"Our operation has been scaled down throughout the night as the fire was brought under control. We currently have four fire engines, a number of other specialist vehicles and 35 crew on scene.

"Roads within the local area remain affected this morning with our advice to avoid the area and find alternative routes still in place."