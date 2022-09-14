Notification Settings

More than 90 firefighters tackle huge blaze at Hockley wedding venue

By Nathan Rowe

More than 90 firefighters are battling a huge blaze at a wedding venue this evening.

The fire broke out earlier this evening. Photo: Majid Khan
Some 14 fire engines are at The New Bingley Hall in Hockley Circus, Birmingham. Residents have been asked to avoid the area, specifically Whitmore Street, as it is currently closed to allow crews to tackle the blaze.

The fire service was first made aware of the incident at 4.19pm, with a crew from Landywood the first to arrive, followed shortly by two crews from both Handsworth and Aston.

The New Bingley Hall caters for Asian weddings, birthday celebrations, corporate events and other occasions.

The New Bngley Hall is a popular wedding venue. Photo: Majid Khan

A spokesperson for West Midlands Fire Service said: "14 fire engines, four brigade response vehicles, a hydraulic platform and over 90 crew are currently tackling a severe fire in Hockley Circus, Birmingham, the first arriving in under five minutes.

"Please avoid the area. Whitmore Street is currently closed and other roads are affected."

Drivers have also been urged to leave more time for journeys near to the incident.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Roads, said: "A fire has broken out on this route in the region around The New Bingley Hall.

"Emergency services are on scene – allow extra time for your journey and consider using alternative routes."

The New Bingley Hall describes itself as the "biggest and boldest venue in the West Midlands" which caters for Asian weddings, birthday celebrations and corporate events.

Nathan Rowe

By Nathan Rowe

Reporter

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

