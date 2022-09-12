'Actually ridiculous!' Council refuses vigil for the Queen in Birmingham's Lickey Hills

Birmingham City Council

Organisers say the vigil, planned for Sunday, was intended to “pay respects to their beloved Queen” but a response from Birmingham City Council on Friday said “it is not doable within the time-frame” and could be a potential fire risk.

Beacon Hill Castle, set in the heart of a former Royal estate in Lickey Hills was the site selected for the vigil.

The refusal has caused fury among residents and councillors, with one resident saying: “It’s actually ridiculous”.

Councillor Simon Morrall said: “We set up a local group with stakeholders. We had a PA system for speeches, a singer for the national anthem and we offered to marshal and do a litter pick after.

“Sadly, Birmingham City Council have come back today and flat out refused the proposals. I have tried calling the head of department, but they don’t pick up the phone and it appears they don’t want to move at short notice.

“And while they make some valid points, this is an unprecedented event and I think the council should be jumping through hoops to make this happen, else people will simply take matters into their own hands, which ultimately leads to worse outcomes as you don’t have any safety in place at all.

“We are trying to make alternative arrangements.”

Residents also took to Facebook to vent their frustration at the refused vigil. One resident said: “This is absolutely ridiculous, it’s a major national event, where people need to be able to come together to mourn and pay respects.

“What council flat out refuses? Every government department has pre-planned for the death of our Queen, and such plans should have been in place at council level, actually ridiculous.”

In response, Birmingham City Council (BCC) said there was not enough time to ensure the event went ahead safely.

Cllr Majid Mahmood, cabinet member for environment at Birmingham City Council, said: “I fully understand Cllr Morrall’s desire to recognise the death of The Queen in his local area, but the proposal that was put forward simply couldn’t be allowed in the format he had laid out.

“The use of a marquee, refreshments and a PA system mean this would have been a significant event – and with that comes a requirement to ensure that certain conditions are met.

“There was also the risk of fire, which has been a serious concern for people local to the Lickey Hills ever since the blaze earlier this year, and a robust plan would be needed to address this.

“In the past we have been able to facilitate many events across the city at similar short notice, and this has been the case where organisers have worked constructively with us.

“Suggestions were made by our parks team as to how an informal gathering, rather than a major event, could happen.