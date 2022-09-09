Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Yellow weather warning issued as thunderstorms on way to region

BirminghamPublished: Comments

A yellow weather warning has been issued for the West Midlands for thunderstorms.

A yellow warning has been issued for the West Midlands area
A yellow warning has been issued for the West Midlands area

The warning is in place from midday until 7pm this evening.

The Met Office said: "There is a good chance driving conditions will be affected by spray, standing water and/or hail, leading to longer journey times by car and bus

"Delays to train services are possible. Flooding of a few homes and businesses is possible, potentially leading to some damage to buildings or structures

"Perhaps damage to a few buildings and structures from lightning strikes, with short-term loss of power and other services possible."

Birmingham
Local Hubs
News
Staffordshire
Wolverhampton

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News