Yellow weather warning issued as thunderstorms on way to region

The warning is in place from midday until 7pm this evening.
The Met Office said: "There is a good chance driving conditions will be affected by spray, standing water and/or hail, leading to longer journey times by car and bus
"Delays to train services are possible. Flooding of a few homes and businesses is possible, potentially leading to some damage to buildings or structures
"Perhaps damage to a few buildings and structures from lightning strikes, with short-term loss of power and other services possible."