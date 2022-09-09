Baton-bearers to get unique souvenir of relay

Each baton-bearer will receive a souvenir baton for their involvement in the relay

Baton-bearers from across the region who took part in the English leg of the Birmingham 2022 Queen’s Baton Relay will be gifted a souvenir Baton in celebration of their involvement.

Key supporters of the global programme will be given a baton too.

The 2022 premium souvenir Batons replicate the same shape as the official Birmingham 2022 Queen’s Baton, which was used throughout the 16th official Queen’s Baton Relay.

The relay began on October 7 last year, with the Queen placing her Message to the Commonwealth inside the baton, then covered 90,000 miles during its 269-day long journey to every corner of the Commonwealth before returning to England.

From there it covered a further 25 days and 2,500 miles, carried by around 2000 baton-bearers, before completing its journey during the Opening Ceremony at the Alexander Stadium on July 28.

The baton was taken around all 72 countries and territories of the Commonwealth, with children running with the baton at the Youth Sport Centre in Uganda

Each baton-bearer was nominated to take part in the Relay and each and every one of them had an inspirational story, showcasing how they had taken on a challenge or made a difference in their local community.

The weight of the commemorative baton is 420g and it is a 1/3rd scale (225.75mm height) of the Queen’s Baton, which was specially created by designers and technologists from the West Midlands, including Raymond Osman product designers, in association with MAOKWO and Kajul.

Baton-bearers will have the souvenir batons delivered to their homes via the Royal Mail from the end of September, once each commemorative baton has been laser etched with the Batonbearer’s name and route.

Ian Reid, CEO of Birmingham 2022, said: “We wanted to thank all of our amazing Batonbearers for taking part in the Queen’s Baton Relay.

"Their stories are a true inspiration and we hope that this gesture will remind them of their special day and the role they played in the Games.”

Sir Lenny Henry took part in The Queen's Baton Relay as it entered Birmingham as part of the Birmingham 2022 Queen’s Baton Relay. Photo: Matt Keeble/Getty Images

Gary Moore, creative director for Touch of Ginger, who created the baton, said: “It’s always a pleasure to create a unique item with historic significance such as this.

"I hope Batonbearers will treasure their Souvenir Baton and give it pride of place for family and friends to admire for years to come”