Cheers! Birmingham Beer Central Festival returns to Digbeth

The Birmingham Central Beer Festival returns next week

Next Friday and Saturday 40 breweries will be selling their drinks at the Tea Works and Typhoo Wharf on The Digbeth Estate, with all beer included in the ticket price.

Midlands breweries Dig Brew, Attic Brew, GlassHouse Beer Co., Sommar Brewery and Green Duck Brewery. Breweries from the wider Midlands area will include Purity Brewing, DEYA Brewing Company, Braybrooke Beer and Twisted Barrel Brewery. National and international breweries will also be represented at the festival.

There will be plenty of opportunities for drinkers to line their stomach with food with Live Fire Cooking which has a special festival menu served around fire pits. Entertainment will be provided in the form of live DJ sets from artists such as Bam (Jungle Brothers), Sophie Lloyd and Dennis Bovell.

Greg Wells, co-founder of We Are Beer which organises the festival, said: "We’re looking forward to bringing Beer Central back to The Digbeth Estate for its third year. This year’s event will be a block party of incredible craft beer, food and music.

"Beer Central is the first ‘all in’ festival which is all about exploring and discovering beer, and meeting the talented people behind it. We showcase a mix of up-and-coming stars to trailblazers of the scene. Birmingham is the perfect place to host Beer Central because of its iconic food and drink culture, particularly in street food."