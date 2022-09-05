New recording of hit a part of anniversary celebrations for UB40

UB40 have re-released Red Red Wine with vocals by Matt Doyle following a successful performance at the Commonwealth Games closing ceremony. Photo: Radskiphoto

Birmingham's own UB40 have released a newly-recorded version of Red Red Wine as part of their new album UB45 and following on from a successful performance of the song at the Commonwealth Games closing ceremony in the city's Alexander Stadium.

The performance took place in front of 30,000 people and an estimated global TV audience of over one billion people and featured new singer Matt Doyle, who has added his own style to the song.

He said: "It's a privilege and honour to record this classic hit and I can't wait for everyone to hear the new version.

"After performing Red Red Wine at the closing ceremony of the Commonwealth games, there was so much love and support.

"The song is iconic for UB40, and UB45 will be a huge treat for the fans."

Red Red Wine is the second single to be released from UB40’s upcoming album UB45 and follows Champion, which was the official Commonwealth Games song, with the album set to be released early next year.

The original version featuring Ali Campbell topped the charts in 1983 in six different countries

The song was the breakout single from UB40’s fourth studio album, Labour of Love and the remake of the Neil Diamond song topped the charts in six countries, turning the founding members of UB40 into global stars.

The original song was recently issued with a second Platinum Award this July after it sold more than 1.2 million units in the UK, as measured by The Official Charts Company.

Percussionist and vocalist Norman Hassan said: “We decided to re-record our smash hit Red Red Wine with our wicked new singer Matt Doyle, new singer, new chapter, and we want to showcase that to the world and our fans, and that there is and will only ever be one true UB40.

"It feels like the days when we started out, we’re all having fun again.”

Matt Doyle has made an impact since joining the band as its new singer

Robin Campbell, guitarist and vocalist said: "Matt Doyle, our new lead singer, has been with us for about a year now and we’re so thrilled with how he sounds we thought it would be great to record some of our classic tunes with him so everyone else can be as impressed as we are.”

The band will also be starting a 45th anniversary tour of the UK and Ireland from December, with a special hometown show at Birmingham’s Utilita Arena among the planned shows.

Robin Campbell said: “Our 45th anniversary doesn’t bear thinking about, but the celebrations will be great fun starting in the UK arenas in December.

"These shows and the new album represent our brotherhood and celebrating our history but also taking our next step together as a band.

"We are pushing new boundaries and looking to the future with our frontman Matt Doyle, and we can’t wait to show the world how good he is with us and how much he’s come on in the last year."