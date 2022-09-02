Decision expected over controversial plans to turn historic Birmingham pub into mosque

The York Pub in Hall Green. Photo: Google

The York Pub in Hall Green has served the community for 88 years but after three years of neglect, it could now offer a very different kind of service.

After last orders in 2019, the pub was very nearly converted into a hotel. It has now been bought by the ArRahma Foundation and if successful will be turned into a place of worship including a school, kitchen and showers.

The application has split the community with 212 objections received as well as 220 letters of support. A petition with over 1,000 handwritten signatures has also been received in favour of the application.

The main concerns related to the operating schedule of the mosque which intends to operate from 4am to 12am during the summer months. These months would also incorporate Ramadan and Eid celebrations during which the number of visitors to the site would be expected to increase.

Residents complained that the extended morning opening hours would generate noise which would not be considered acceptable or compatible with the local area. Complainants also said the proposal could result in ‘division in the community’ and possibly ‘alienate’ local people.

But supporters said the mosque would fill a lack of places of worship in the area, ‘recognise the needs of the diverse local community’ and ‘improve harmony within the community’.

In recommending the application planning chiefs said their main concerns were related to the historical significance of the pub. As the ArRahma Foundation has committed to retaining the structure of the pub officers were happy to seek approval.

One council representative said: “The Conservation Officer notes that The York ‘holds value through its communal historic interest having served the local community as a pub for over 70 years. Evidently, The York derives a considerable amount of its historic significance from its use as a public house and associated community benefits.

“Therefore, the loss of the public house use and resultant ‘harm’ this could cause to its heritage value must be outweighed by the benefit of securing a viable, long-term use for the premises.

“The heritage benefits of re-purposing this long-term vacant building into an, albeit a different kind of, community use, along with refurbishment works would balance the minor harm caused to historic significance through loss of its historic use.

“I concur with the Conservation Officer. The benefits to be realised through implementation of this new, viable community use and facilitating repair and enhancement of the building fabric would outweigh the potential ‘harm. The York currently stands vacant as no viable use has been identified and the building has become increasingly ‘run down’ and a magnet for graffiti.

“In its current state, the significance of this heritage asset and the contribution it makes to the locality is compromised. The proposal would re-activate the site providing a new community use.”