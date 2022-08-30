Not long left to get photo taken with iconic clock

CGF president Dame Louise Martin, Perry the bull and Lord Mayor of Birmingham Councillor Muhammad Afzal were among many people who enjoyed a photo with the clock

The Birmingham 2022 Countdown Clock, unveiled in Centenary Square in March 2020, is to be removed and temporarily placed into storage before a planned relocation to the grounds of the Alexander Stadium.

The removal will start on September 5 and is due to be completed by September 9, so anyone wanting a photo for posterity should visit before the start of the works.

Councillor Ian Ward, leader of Birmingham City Council, said: “The Birmingham 2022 Countdown Clock was a popular temporary landmark for sightseers and selfie takers in the run up to the most successful Commonwealth Games ever staged in this country.

“As we move into the next period of the city’s daily operations, which sees Centenary Square enjoy a wide range of uses, the structure is being placed into storage until its proposed relocation to the Alexander Stadium site.

“Work to prepare the stadium and reinstate the park for use in legacy is ongoing."

Ian Reid, CEO for Birmingham 2022, said: “The Birmingham 2022 Countdown Clock, with its eye-catching design using the iconic ‘B’ shape from the official Birmingham 2022 logo, was very popular with residents and tourists during the countdown to the Commonwealth Games.

"As organisers it also provided my team and I with a constant reminder of the deadline we were working towards.

“The structure has now been handed over to Birmingham City Council and it’s great to hear that it will be installed at the Alexander Stadium, the perfect location given that this was such an iconic venue for the Games.