Men from Wolverhampton and Birmingham charged with attempted murder after Leicester stabbing

By Eleanor LawsonBirminghamPublished: Last Updated:

A man from Wolverhampton and another from Birmingham have been charged with attempted murder after a man was stabbed in Leicester last month.

Roger Lightbourne, 31, of York Street in Wolverhampton, was charged last week with attempted murder after the stabbing on Upperton Road on Tuesday, July 26.

A second man, Gary Smith, 29, of Quarry Walk in Birmingham, was charged earlier this month with attempted murder in connection with the same incident.

The pair were also charged with two counts of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs.

Lightbourne has been charged with two counts between July 24 and July 28, 2022, while Smith has been charged with two counts on August 9, 2022.

Both men have since appeared at Leicester Magistrates Court where they have both been further remanded into custody.

Officers had been called to a report of a disturbance at an address in Upperton Road shortly before 1am on July 26.

When they arrived, they found a man in his 20s with stab wound injuries, who was taken to hospital for treatment but has since been discharged.

A 27-year-old woman, who was previously arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and released on bail, was further arrested last week on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A. She has since been released on bail.

Last month, a 19-year-old woman was also arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. She has since been released on bail.

Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Community Reporter at the Express & Star.

