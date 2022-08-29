Notification Settings

School planned on former golf club site in Birmingham

By Josh HorrittBirminghamPublished:

A primary and nursery school could be added to the hotly-contested site of a former Northfield golf course where 700 homes are set to be built.

The proposed design of school. Photo: Birmingham City Council

The former North Worcestershire golf course has seen much controversy as local residents and councillors complained about the increase in traffic the new housing estate would bring.

The plans were originally refused, but that decision was overturned following a public inquiry in 2020 and now the developer, Bloor Homes, has lodged additional plans to build a primary school.

The extra pressures on schools, doctors’ surgeries and local infrastructure were also factors in the scheme initially being refused. But now after hundreds of the new homes have gone under the hammer, a school could be added to service the new community.

Plans lodged with Birmingham City Council’s planning department include a primary school with space for 420 pupils and a 26-place nursery. Bloor homes says its location, adjoining Frankley Beeches Road near the junction with Hanging Lane and Hoggs Lane means that it is accessible for the existing community and new residents of the Bloor development.

Plans are spread across two floors with nursery and younger children situated on the bottom floor and older children upstairs. A main hall, sports courts and double-height sports hall are also included.

A representative for Bloor Homes said: “The consented development provides for a new primary school and community hub within the site, which would deliver a range of services and facilities for the local community. The scheme also includes informal recreation provisions and equipped areas for children’s play. A range of local facilities and services are located nearby.

“The opportunities and constraints of this site demand a carefully detailed scheme which respects its location. The scheme will provide an attractive addition to the street scene and the proposed layout and green infrastructure responds to its context and provides a distinctive character.

“The design of the primary school has been guided by government planning policies and guidance, local authority development plan policies, and our experience of designing attractive schemes for challenging sites. We believe the primary school proposal represents a considered and sensitive response to the constraints of the site.”

Josh Horritt

By Josh Horritt

Local Democracy Reporter

Local Democracy Reporter

