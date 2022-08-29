MPs offer their support for Express & Star's Feed a Family campaign

Wolverhampton South East MP Pat McFadden said he wanted to see more action from the Government

The campaign, which aims to help food banks working to assist people struggling through the cost of living crisis, has been backed by some of the most senior members of Parliament.

Former education secretary and MP for South Staffordshire, Sir Gavin Williamson, said the campaign was one which all members of the community should support.

He said: “The Express & Star’s Feed a Family campaign reflects the characteristic kindness and generosity of everyone in Staffordshire and the West Midlands.

“It is vital that local communities continue to come together during these difficult times to help those most in need.

"So, if you are able, I would encourage you to get behind the Express & Star’s campaign and support your local food bank.”

Shadow chief secretary to the Treasury and Wolverhampton South East MP Pat McFadden offered his own support for the campaign and said the Government needed to go more to help people going forward.

He said: “Food banks in the local area have done a tremendous job in supporting families in need over the past few years.

"It is a sad reflection on the reality of current living standards that they are needed, but needed they undoubtedly are and I am very grateful to those running them and those donating to them.

“The financial pressures facing households are increasing with rising inflation and rocketing energy bills in particular.

"Barely a day goes by without a new estimate that bills will go even higher than previously expected next year.

"The help announced so far just doesn’t meet the scale of the challenge we are facing.

"That’s why Labour has proposed a freeze in bills from October alongside a major programme of retrofitting, energy efficiency measures and investment in renewables to get bills down in the longer term and decrease our reliance on the international gas market.

"When the new Prime Minister is elected on 5th September they will have to come forward with more help than has already been announced."

Lichfield MP Michael Fabricant said he offered his thanks to everyone working in food banks across his constituency and offered his own support for the campaign.

He said: "It is tough at times for many people and if the economists are correct, times will get even tougher.

"The food banks across the UK and the rest of the world do a fantastic job help the most needy in our society.

"Even in Lichfield and Burntwood, there are pockets of poverty and I wish all those who volunteer food and time for food banks all my very best.