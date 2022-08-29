Hundred apartments planned near Birmingham canal

The car park is set to be developed Credit: Birmingham City Council

Plans will see the apartments built on Holliday Street – close to Birmingham’s Gas Street Basin.

The site is currently occupied by a pay and display car park which would be bulldozed to make way for the development. A representative for the developer, City Being, said the development would “rejuvenate the prominent and well-connected city-centre site”.

The proposal provides a seven-storey apartment development comprising of 109 units with a mix of dwelling sizes from one-bedroom to three-bedroom apartments- 38 of which will be affordable housing. The development will also include a private communal garden on the ground floor and the rooftop of the building will feature a roof terrace and an outdoor gym.

A representative for City Being said: “We are pleased to be bringing forward this exciting new development within the Westside and Ladywood Ward area of Birmingham. City Being’s proposals present an aspirational and quality-driven product that looks to rejuvenate the prominent and well-connected city-centre site.

“The development aspires to enhance the archetypal residential offerings within the local vicinity which often lack consideration for the immediate and wider context which it should strive to enhance the quality of its environment. The development provides residential apartments comprising of 1, 2 and 3 beds with 28 units providing dual aspect and 40 units providing direct, uninterrupted views of the communal landscape to the southeast and 41 units to the northwest.

“The communal garden to the rear of the development and the greenscape to the front of the property introduces a large proportional area of greenery to the city and accords with the directives outlined within BCC’s ‘Our Future City Plan. The submitted development fully utilises the site and makes more efficient and effective use of the land maximising the full potential of the development opportunity.