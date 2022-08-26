Statue of 'four men in jeans' meme being unveiled in Birmingham

The statue as revealed by Tat Vision

Statues used to be preserve of the great and the good but four Midland men about town whose photo spawned a million memes are being immortalised on the spot their snap was taken.

Birmingham artist Tat Vision has created a statue of the muscle topped quartet which will be erected outside All Bar One in Grand Central.

This snap which spawned a million memes

Jamie Philips, Connor Humpage, Kevin Rooney and Alex Lacey innocently posted their 'four lads in jeans' photo on social media in 2019 but a year later the internet revelled in ridiculing their dress sense.

A Sea Shanty moving version of the picture also went viral and the four became infamous across the world.

Using mannequins, tight clothing, gold spray and papier-mâché Tat Vision is looking forward to showing his creation off to the people of Birmingham.

He tweeted: "Nearly finished the Four lads in Jeans statue. Come and see it unveiled on Saturday outside All Bar One in Grand Central!"

Grand Central opened in 2015 but without an sculpture which had been promised Birmingham, artist Temper had designed, what those who saw the designs, an "iconic" piece of art which would have become synonymous with the second city, however, the owners never went through with the commission.