Region's police force joins appeal for help finding murder suspect

West Midlands Police have joined an appeal by Greater Manchester Police for any information about John Bellfield. Photo: Greater Manchester Police

West Midlands Police have joined a national appeal by Greater Manchester Police to help find John Bellfield.

The 28-year-old from Manchester is wanted by Great Manchester Police on suspicion of the murder of Thomas Campbell in Tameside in the city in July and the force has said that Bellfield could be anywhere in the country.

West Midlands Police have asked for any information that members of the public may have about the whereabouts of Bellfield and have warned people to not approach him.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "Have you seen John Bellfield?

"The murder suspect is from Manchester, but could be anywhere in the country.

"If you see Bellfield call 999 and do not approach him.

"Anyone with information should contact @gmpolice on 0161 856 6377 or via GMP’s Live Chat at https://crowd.in/b8GoOi."

A spokesman for Greater Manchester Police said: "Can you help us find a murder suspect from #Manchester?

"John Bellfield (13/04/1994) is wanted on suspicion of the murder of Thomas Campbell in Tameside last month.

"Do not approach Bellfield, if you see him call 999.