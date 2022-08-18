Overturned van and trailer causes long delays on motorway

Two lanes have been closed on the southbound carriageway in Worcestershire between Junction 2, for Birmingham, and Junction 1, for Bromsgrove.
Emergency services were called to the scene this morning.
The incident is causing delays of 40 minutes, with 3.5 miles of congestion.
2 lanes (of 3) remain closed on the #M42 southbound in #Worcestershire between J2 (for #Birmingham) and J1 (#Bromsgrove) due to an overturned van and trailer.— National Highways: West Midlands (@HighwaysWMIDS) August 18, 2022
Recovery has been arranged and is en-route. There's a 40 minute delay on approach with 3.5 miles of congestion. pic.twitter.com/bjlDGAbYTw