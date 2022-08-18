Notification Settings

Overturned van and trailer causes long delays on motorway

By Lisa O'Brien

An overturned van and trailer has caused long delays on the M42 today.

The overturned van and trailer. Photo: National Highways: West Midlands


Two lanes have been closed on the southbound carriageway in Worcestershire between Junction 2, for Birmingham, and Junction 1, for Bromsgrove.

Emergency services were called to the scene this morning.

The incident is causing delays of 40 minutes, with 3.5 miles of congestion.









Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

