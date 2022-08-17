Illegal nightclub where man was stabbed more than 10 times shut down by police

The illegal nightclub has been linked to a series of violent incidents. Photo: West Midlands Police

The club, known as The Red Door behind Villa Road in Lozells had no planning permission, was not registered as a company and didn’t have a music licence or permission to sell alcohol.

West Midlands Police said it had received lots of complaints about disorder from the venue and loud music disturbing neighbours and upsetting young children.

#Watch | 👀 Take a look inside this illegal backstreet nightclub.



🔴 The Red Door club in #Lozells #Birmingham had no planning permission or music / alcohol licence.



It’s linked to serious violence, inc stabbing.



🔐 We’ve shut it down.



More ➡️ https://t.co/vuPKt0TAUK pic.twitter.com/2Ied5Clpi3 — West Midlands Police (@WMPolice) August 17, 2022

Among the violent incidents was a man being stabbed more than 10 times during a fight in October last year, a man suffering a knife wound to his leg in June and a large disorder in August where glasses were thrown.

There were lots of complaints from locals about loud music. Photo: West Midlands Police

Police intelligence also suggested the venue was linked to gang activity, it was used to deal drugs and there had also been reports of gunshots being heard inside.

The local neighbourhood team had worked with Birmingham City Council to build a case against venue management and secured a closure order at Birmingham Magistrates Court on August 15.

Inspector Nick Hill said: “This will come as a huge relief to local residents whose lives have been blighted by the anti-social behaviour and crime this venue attracts.

“Clubs are bound by tight regulations to ensure customers are kept safe, such as security, CCTV and staff training, and disturbance is kept to a minimum for people living nearby.

“The main building was only approved for storage purposes only – but there was also a covered outdoor seating area, toilet block and kitchen. None of it had planning permission.

“We’ve been granted closure for three months initially but we’ll be seeking permanent closure and potential demolition.

“Local police teams are working with our Gangs Unit to actively target anyone we suspect is linked to violence and organised crime. We run regular suppression patrols to disrupt gang activity and operations to target people causing harm in our communities.

The club has been shut down and faces demolition. Photo: West Midlands Police

A utility company was also called to make the site safe and judged the wiring at the venue was potentially a risk to life.

Cllr John Cotton, Cabinet Member for Social Justice, Community Safety and Equalities at Birmingham City Council, said: “We support this police action because unlicensed premises are, by definition, unregulated.

"We know there have been some significant concerns over this premises, so hope it shows we can work in partnership to keep our communities safe.