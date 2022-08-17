After successful summer tour Digbeth Dining Club returns to its culinary roots

Digbeth Dining Club

Recently Hockley Social Club had semi-permanent vendors but now the West Midlands biggest weekly food event will have a rotating roster of the UK's best street food stars.

The team behind DDC, which also runs Herbert’s Yard in Longbridge, are bucking the trend of the dire hospitality sector.

DDC founder Jack Brabant said: "When we started off in Digbeth 10 years ago, our plan was to showcase as many of the best traders in the region as we could and having that different offering every week really put us, and them, on the map.

"It gave so many more traders a chance to get involved and dish up the best food that they could. The residencies at Hockley have been really well received and thousands of people each week flock down to see them, try their food and enjoy the music and atmosphere that our customers create, but we feel that now is the time to start highlighting more traders.

"We want to give people a little more choice and getting back to delivering the best and newest traders alike whilst also introducing a few new ideas such as inviting local independent restaurants and well known chefs to come down and throw in some new ideas”.

Showing how street food is changing, established independent restaurants will be doing pop ups at Hockley Social Club, with Moseley restaurant, Le Petit Bois, offering oysters and lobster in a new environment. More restaurants and chefs will be announced in the coming weeks and the finalised roster of traders for the coming months is available from hockleysociallclub.com