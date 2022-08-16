Commonwealth Games travel baton handed over to next hosts after successful 12 days

Staff show off a huge handover banner outside Birmingham New Street station at the end of the Commonwealth Games

Two huge banners were unveiled at Birmingham New Street station following the closing ceremony passing the sporting and railway baton to Victoria which will host the 2026 Games.

With the message "Goodbye from Birmingham, next stop Victoria 2026", railway staff and volunteers gathered to celebrate the Games and a successful 12 days helping visitors to find their venues.

The unveiling comes as latest figures show that over the 12 days of the Games, more than two million people passed through the station.

It also follows New Street’s second ever busiest day on August 6 when 255,390 people used its concourse, only beaten by Black Friday in 2019.

Throughout the Games passengers have been helped by more than 300 railway volunteers, dressed in pink as travel champions, who welcomed and directed visitors from around the world.

New Street's concourse hosted face-painting, Irish dancers, opera singers, actors, bands and volunteers gave out ice creams to entertain the crowds and provide a carnival atmosphere during the sporting spectacle.

Denise Wetton, Network Rail’s Central route director, said: “The Commonwealth Games have been amazing and the atmosphere in and around Birmingham has been electric.

"Our aim was to make sure the Games were about sport and not transport and meticulous planning has taken place so we were ready.

"I am so proud we have managed to get passengers to and from the venues and back home safely as part of an amazing Commonwealth Games.

"I wish Victoria the very best for 2026 as they have a very hard act to follow.”

Anne Shaw, executive director at Transport for West Midlands (TfWM), said: “The Commonwealth Games has been fantastic for the city, the region, visitors and athletes.

"TfWM has been able to make this a Games underpinned by public transport by ensuring everyone has access to the transport network without having to pay extra – a huge step forward in delivering a greener Games.