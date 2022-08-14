'It was such an honour!' West Midlands Police worker's starring role in Commonwealth Games closing ceremony

Joyce Boyer featured in the closing ceremony of the Commonwealth Games

Joyce Boyer featured in the finale which included performances from the likes of Black Sabbath and Beverley Knight.

Joyce was invited to be part of the ceremony which reflected the region's heritage and recognised her late father as part of the Windrush generation.

Her father George moved to the UK in the 1950s and ran a tailor's shop in Hurst Street, Birmingham.

Both he and Joyce were referred to during the ceremony broadcast.

Joyce – who has been a member of staff at West Midlands Police for 17 years and is based in Birmingham – said: "It was such an honour and I felt privileged to be have been part of something so special.

"I felt a bit nervous when I saw the crowds but then I felt pride.

"I felt pride in what the ceremony stood for, of my father and for also being a Brummie.

"It's crazy to think I was part of a ceremony which had the likes of Ozzy and Beverley performing on stage.