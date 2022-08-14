Tram services halted as crews tackle blaze in Birmingham city centre

West Midlands Fire Service has asked people to avoid the area while crews deal with the incident.

It is not yet known what is involved in the blaze.

West Midlands Metro has temporarily stopped services along Broad Street as a result.

West Midlands Metro tweeted: "Due to the fire service attending a fire on Broad Street trams are operating between Wolverhampton St George's and Library only."

In a tweet warning people about the incident, West Midlands Fire Service said: "There is an incident currently in progress on Broad Street in Birmingham City Centre.

"Please avoid the area while our crews deal with the fire.

"Midland Metro have temporarily stopped services along Broad Street whilst we deal with this incident."