Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Tram services halted as crews tackle blaze in Birmingham city centre

By Lisa O'BrienBirminghamPublished: Last Updated:

Fire crews have been tackling a blaze on Birmingham's Broad Street.

West Midlands Fire Service has asked people to avoid the area while crews deal with the incident.

It is not yet known what is involved in the blaze.

West Midlands Metro has temporarily stopped services along Broad Street as a result.

West Midlands Metro tweeted: "Due to the fire service attending a fire on Broad Street trams are operating between Wolverhampton St George's and Library only."

In a tweet warning people about the incident, West Midlands Fire Service said: "There is an incident currently in progress on Broad Street in Birmingham City Centre.

"Please avoid the area while our crews deal with the fire.

"Midland Metro have temporarily stopped services along Broad Street whilst we deal with this incident."

Birmingham
Local Hubs
News
Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Chief Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Chief reporter at the Express & Star

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News