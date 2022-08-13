Police searching for man who went missing from Birmingham

Kristian has gone missing and West Midlands Police are looking for help finding him. Photo: West Midlands Police

West Midlands Police have launched the search to locate Kristian, who has gone missing from Birmingham.

The force has said that the 21-year-old is 5ft 6ins tall and has links to several other areas, including Stoke, Reading and the county of Lancashire.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "Have you seen Kristian? He has gone missing from Birmingham.

"The 21-year-old is 5ft 6ins tall and also has links to Stoke, Reading and Lancashire.