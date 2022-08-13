Notification Settings

Police searching for man who went missing from Birmingham

By James VukmirovicBirminghamPublished:

A search has begun to find a missing man.

Kristian has gone missing and West Midlands Police are looking for help finding him. Photo: West Midlands Police
West Midlands Police have launched the search to locate Kristian, who has gone missing from Birmingham.

The force has said that the 21-year-old is 5ft 6ins tall and has links to several other areas, including Stoke, Reading and the county of Lancashire.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "Have you seen Kristian? He has gone missing from Birmingham.

"The 21-year-old is 5ft 6ins tall and also has links to Stoke, Reading and Lancashire.

"Anyone with information can contact us via Live Chat on our website and quote PID: 406305."

James Vukmirovic

By James Vukmirovic

Senior Reporter@jamesvukmirovic

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star. Contact me at james.vukmirovic@mnamedia.co.uk.

