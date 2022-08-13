Sue McAleese assisted at events in Coventry and Alexander Stadium across eight days, while cadet leader Wendell Griffiths volunteered as a paramedic at the triathlon, mountain biking and lawn bowls. Photo: West Midlands Police

West Midlands Police said there were scores of people connected to the likes of the StreetWatch, Cadets and West Midlands Police Museum who dedicated their time to assist others at the event.

There were also volunteer chaplains and Specials dedicating some spare time to ensure athletes, visitors and officials were able to safely enjoy the Games.

They formed part of a 13,000 Commonwealth Collective who contributed a combined one million hours of volunteer time throughout the Games.

Members of the policing family included Sue McAleese, who helps at the Steelhouse Lane museum, and assisted at events in Coventry and Alexander Stadium across eight days.

Meanwhile, cadet leader Wendell Griffiths volunteered as a paramedic at the triathlon, mountain biking and lawn bowls.

The force offered praise for those who gave up their time to help the Games run and said that there were more opportunities to get involved in volunteering within the force.

Sam Booth, head of Citizens In Policing, said: “Volunteering makes you feel fantastic.

"It supports your local community and gives you the chance to learn new skills or hone your current skills.

"All our volunteers give whatever time they can and share their skills to benefit other people and I am always amazed at just what our volunteers do.

"Everyone has something to offer, a skill to share or an ear to listen and with a vast array of roles from cadet leader to Special Constable there is something for everyone at WMP.

"I’d encourage anyone to consider a volunteer role it really does give you a sense of doing good and making a difference in your local area."