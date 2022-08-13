'Do not travel by rail!' Strike action causing severe disruption in the West Midlands

Members of the ASLEF union are striking on August 13.

Some rail operators who run key routes in the Black Country have also cancelled all services.

West Midlands Railway previously warned passengers to expect severe disruption during the industrial action by ASLEF union, going as far as to tell passengers "not to travel by rail!"

West Midlands Railway are advising people 'not to travel'

A statement said: "The ASLEF union has announced its members intend to stage strike action impacting West Midlands Railway on Saturday 13 August 2022.

"As a result, no London Northwestern Railway or West Midlands Railway services will run on Saturday 13 August."

"As our services will not be operating during this time, you're advised not to travel by rail," it continued.

Platforms at Birmingham New Street are reportedly closed today, though it's important to note that access via the station concourse is still being maintained.

Avanti West Coast, who from tomorrow (August 14) will be running a reduced service across their network due to the "current industrial relations climate," are also not running any services on any routes today (August 13).

They too are advising people not to travel.

Avanti West Coast won't be running any services.

The overall message today is avoid the railways completely if at all possible, but if you absolutely have to travel, plan ahead.