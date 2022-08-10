Chance to own part of the Games action through auction

The legends montage is one of the big items on sale

The rare, authentic and exclusive pieces of history and memories from the action have gone on sale, offering fans the opportunity to bring the Games home and own a piece of sporting history.

The collection will include exclusive items from medal ceremonies, Opening and Closing Ceremonies, the Queen’s Baton Relay, official kit worn by fan favourite sporting stars, equipment from sports and replica tickets over the coming weeks.

Some highly sought after sporting items, which featured throughout the Games, include signed Rugby balls from quarter, semi finals and medal matches, as well as Beach Volleyballs, Basketballs, Hockey balls and Boxing gloves.

The collection also includes some of the most memorable props from the Opening and Closing Ceremony as they become available and runs until August 21.

Each item comes with a certificate of authentication and an official hologram as part of the only approved memorabilia collection for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, with proceeds going back to the Games to fund important community projects.

The online auction allows fans to place their bids on a range of collections of sporting and Opening and Closing Ceremony memorabilia.

The bidding price will start at £30 and fans will be able to track their bid to ensure they have the chance to collect their pieces of history.

Gordon MacPherson, Owner and Managing Director of The Retailer Group, said: “It’s a privilege to be collaborating with Birmingham 2022, to connect fans with the Games, helping the incredible memories live on.

"We are proud to be part of an incredible initiative which allows supporters to own a piece of sporting history and create a lasting legacy.”

David Leather, CEO of CGF Partnerships, said: “The memorabilia programme is such a fantastic way to remember some of the most incredible moments from the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

"Whether a ticket holder, collector, super-fan or looking for the perfect gift, there really is a one of a kind item for everyone.”

The mosaic will be a featured part of the Fan Wall at Alexander Stadium

Alongside the official memorabilia, Games fans will have the chance to commemorate Birmingham 2022 with a ‘Fan Wall’ that will be constructed within the grounds of the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham.

The Fan Wall will be a 6m x 2m photomosaic capturing iconic moments from the Games to showcase what the city and community has achieved on a backdrop of the Alexander Stadium.

Starting from £35, fans can look forward to their photos being displayed towards the end of the year when the Fan Wall will be constructed at Alexander Stadium.

The Retailer Group were appointed by Birmingham 2022 and CGF Partnerships as official auction and memorabilia licensee, responsible for sourcing, delivering and retailing the collection of products to remember the Games.

All purchases for the Fan Wall must be made through the official website at fanwallbirmingham2022.com