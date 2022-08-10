Business leaders speaking at a day event about the legacy of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham

The remarks were made at the Commonwealth Games Business Hub, an eight day event organised by UK House – a government brand spearheaded by the Department for International Trade and in partnership with the West Midlands Growth Company.

The event has been billed as a key part of the Commonwealth Games Business and Tourism Programme (BATP) – the first of its kind programme to operate before and after a major sporting event – designed to promote and sustain investment in Birmingham after the prestigious sporting event.

Business leaders keen to stress the Birmingham legacy beyond 2022 unlike the previous London 2012 Olympics, which has seen various think pieces

Nigel Huddleston, minister for sport, claimed the Commonwealth Games may generate up to £700 million worth of investment, including £370 million in the West Midlands. On the back of the premium sporting event, Birmingham may attract 39,000 new visitors.

He said: “​​We do sometimes get criticised about why the government spends so much money because it doesn’t go into a black hole. It’s spent on economic activity. It’s spent on jobs, infrastructure. Therefore we can easily justify the investment in these games.

“I suspect given the success it might be considerably more than that now because Birmingham hasn’t really showcased itself to the world. We hope to create at least 1,000 new jobs, of which at least 600 will be in the West Midlands.

“To be honest, I think those were ambitious targets but given the success of the games, I think we’ll easily achieve them and go considerably beyond. There is real momentum now behind Birmingham and the West Midlands.”

Off the back of the games, Airbnb announced a £500,000 legacy pledge for the region,and back community-led tourism projects across the West Midlands, with a focus on heritage and sustainability. Notably, the company will build upon its agreement with the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games partnership and increase visitation to the city.

The Business and Tourism Programme, designed to leverage the economic benefits of the games, has secured 10 further conferences and sporting events – including the International Working Group World Conference on Women and Sport in 2016.

Ian Ward, leader of Birmingham city council, said: “Birmingham has never known a spotlight quite like this. And it really does feel like people are seeing the city and the region in a very different light. We are determined to build on that and through the business and tourism programme.

“We will now cement that positive image of Birmingham to drive long term economic and social benefits. The secret is out and the rest of the world is catching up on what we have known for some time. Birmingham is an amazing city with something for everyone. Great bars, restaurants, shops, and of course a warm, friendly, welcoming population.”

“Outdated notions about our great city are just that – outdated – and more and more people are now starting to discover the Birmingham that I know and love.”

Councillor Ward told delegates in the meeting that regional businesses had secured Games contracts worth over £300 million, while capital projects have secured or safeguarded 900 jobs; 105 apprenticeships; and upskilled almost 1,700 people.

“We will maintain momentum to ensure that as well as the medalists the real winners of the games are the people of Birmingham,” he added.

Andy Street, mayor for West Midlands ended the business forum on a more pessimistic note,

He said: “There’s a long way to go from this opportunity we have. So our argument to the government is we now need a coherent plan strategy around what we’re calling ‘Global West Midlands’.

“No one is saying we’re complacent with where we’re at. And we’ll be challenging the government to some extent through the trailblazing devolution deal. This is frankly my job to get some of this landed.

“When the party is over, that is true, we will face some big challenges. This winter is going to be very hard for a lot of people facing big challenges. We’ve also got some incredible opportunities. The new capabilities we’re building in our academic institutions, to what we’re doing around that connectivity with 5G, and the youth and diversity of the region.”