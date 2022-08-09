Notification Settings

Nine injured as bus crashes with parked car and van

By Nathan RoweBirminghamPublished:

Nine people have been left injured after a single-decker bus crash with a parked car and van.

Hawthorn Rd - Google Maps

A woman and the driver of the bus both had to be led to safety by fire crews and were due to be taken to hospital for further checks.

The incident took place on Hawthorn Road, Oscott at around 7:30am this morning.

Fire crews worked to make the car and bus safe and it is believed West Midlands Police are currently holding investigations.

The road is currently closed off.

Pink Hair Solutions. based on the road, has advised customers to make alternative parking arrangements ahead of appointments.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Fire Service said: "At 7.26 on August 9, crews from Perry Barr and Erdington were called to an RTC on Hawthorne Road, Oscott.

"A further man also had to be free after becoming trapped on the bus due to his injuries.

"The incident involved a single-decker bus which had collided with a parked car and van.

"A total of nine people were triaged at the scene by fire service personnel prior to the arrival of West Midlands Ambulance.

"A woman and the driver of the bus were both led to safety by our crews and were due to be conveyed to hospital for further precautionary checks.

"A further 1 man, who was trapped by injuries on the bus was extricated from the bus by firefighters using Holmatro cutting equipment.

"His injuries are not thought to be life-changing, but he too will be conveyed to the hospital for a further check.

"A total of nine casualties were handed over to the care of West Midlands Ambulance paramedics on their arrival.

"The car and bus were made safe by fire service crews. The local council highways department has also been in attendance and will reattend later once West Midlands Police have concluded their investigations.

"Hawthorn Road remains closed for police to carry out their investigations and the incident has been left in their care.

"Crews will shortly be leaving the scene as of 09:08."









