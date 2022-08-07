Large fire at derelict factory closes Birmingham city centre streets as smoke pours out

The fire at the derelict factory in Birmingham city centre. Photo: @ResponseWMP

The blaze has engulfed the empty building at the junction of Princip Street and Lancaster Street with smoke billowing into sky and nearby roads.

West Midlands Fire Service has advised people nearby to keep windows shut and warned those heading to the Commonwealth Games through the city centre that their journeys may be disrupted.

In a statement the fire service said: "We have a number of fire engines at a large factory fire at Princip Street, Birmingham city centre.

"There is a large amount of smoke in the area-please close your windows to keep yourselves safe. If you're heading into Birmingham for #B2022 (Commonwealth Games) please allow extra travel time."

Fire crews were called at 6.47am, with nine fire engines and two aerial platforms - crewed by 50 firefighters - called to the scene.

Two crews from Aston were joined by firefighters from Hansdworth, Bournebrook, Wood End, Smethwick, Erdington, Perry Barr and Hay Mills.

Speaking shortly after 9.15am, a fire service spokeswoman said: "We are expected to be there for a while but good progress is being made at the moment.

"The fire is contained to just that building."

West Midlands Police has shut a number of surrounding streets with New Town Row, Vesey Street, Princip Street and Price Street at the junction of New Town Row outbound from Lancaster Circus all closed to traffic.

New Town Row had been reopened to traffic before drifting smoke forced it to be closed again.

The A34 has also been closed from the tunnels on Lancaster Circus Queensway to junction of New John St West, for inbound and outbound traffic because of the smoke plume.