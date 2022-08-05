Notification Settings

M6 delays for Commonwealth Games visitors after two lorries crash on busy stretch near Birmingham

By Thomas ParkesBirminghamPublished: Last Updated:

Drivers on a busy stretch of the M6 in the West Midlands were hit by delays of up to an hour on Friday morning after two lorries collided.

The delays. Photo: National Highways
Highways chiefs warned people of the delays after the incident on the northbound section between Junction 6, Spaghetti Junction, and Junction 7, Great Barr, which was first reported shortly before 8am.

At its peak National Highways reported queues of around four miles long while traffic was stopped, before all lanes were reopened shortly after 9am when delays of around 10 minutes reported.

National Highways West Midlands has warned the initial delays could affect journeys to Commonwealth Games events.

West Midlands Ambulance Service has been contacted for comment.

