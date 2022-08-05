The delays. Photo: National Highways

Highways chiefs warned people of the delays after the incident on the northbound section between Junction 6, Spaghetti Junction, and Junction 7, Great Barr, which was first reported shortly before 8am.

At its peak National Highways reported queues of around four miles long while traffic was stopped, before all lanes were reopened shortly after 9am when delays of around 10 minutes reported.

National Highways West Midlands has warned the initial delays could affect journeys to Commonwealth Games events.

Lane 1 (of 4) remains closed on #M6 northbound J6 - J7 north of #Birmingham centre, following a collision. *DELAYS ARE EASING - now 20 minutes above normal journey times, with 2 miles of congestion on the approach. This may affect journeys to @birminghamcg22 #CommonwealthGames pic.twitter.com/sCOio1dhGw — National Highways: West Midlands (@HighwaysWMIDS) August 5, 2022