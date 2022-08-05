Admirers of the Bull have flocked to Birmingham's Centenary Square to admire the star of the Commonwealth Games

The Birmingham 2022 Bull has become the biggest talking point of the Games, uniting Brummies and tourists alike with pride for the second city.

However, the creators of the Bull had warned that the beloved creature was set to be dismantled after the conclusion of the Commonwealth Games.

But after a backlash from admirers of the mechanical animal, Games partners have agreed that the undoubted star of the Opening Ceremony will continue to reside in Centenary Square until the end of September.

The extended stay of the extremely popular Bull will allow more residents and visitors to view the Bull and continue the celebrations in line with the Birmingham 2022 Festival drawing to a close.

Cllr Ian Ward, Leader of Birmingham City Council, said: “We are delighted with the response the Bull has had from the Opening Ceremony which reflects our history.

“The diverse history of Birmingham is one of the reasons we were successful in our bid for the 2022 Commonwealth Games and the way residents and visitors have embraced the Bull shows how important this is.

“The Opening Ceremony’s narrative illustrated how, by working together and understanding each other, we can overcome barriers and continue having challenging conversations looking forward to creating a bolder and more inclusive Birmingham.

“We consider this one of the top attractions in the city and seeing residents and visitors enjoying the Bull being in the city this week, has been brilliant and enhances the need to keep the Bull in the city for longer.”

The Bull was the undoubted star of the Opening Ceremony at Alexander Stadium. Photo: Davies Davies/PA Wire.

Commonwealth Games Minister Nigel Huddleston said: “The Bull had an important story to tell on women’s rights and the city’s industrial heritage during the Opening Ceremony.

“It has captured the public’s imagination, brought culture to a mass audience and shown that Birmingham 2022 is about more than the world-class sport on show.

“I hope the Bull, the Commonwealth Games and its cultural programme leave lasting memories for those who have experienced it, and that they encourage more people to get involved in the West Midlands’ rich artistic and cultural offering.”