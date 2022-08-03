Long delays for motorists as M5 closed after serious crashes

Commuters are facing long delays this morning

The first collision, south of Worcester, involved a HGV and a people carrier.

A spokesman for Hereford & Worcester Fire and Rescue Service said there have been six casualties.

At 4.29am, the National Highways website stated: "The M5 in Worcestershire is closed northbound between J8 and J7 due to a serious collision. Emergency services are in attendance."

This incident has now been cleared, but the M5 remains closed northbound due to a second collision between J8 and J7.

At 4.56am, National Highways tweeted: "The initial collision on the M5 northbound between J8 and J7 has been cleared however, there is a second collision between J8 and J7 which emergency services are currently in attendance with. The road remains closed. More information to follow shortly. Thank you."