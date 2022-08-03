Notification Settings

Long delays for motorists as M5 closed after serious crashes

The M5 is closed heading towards Birmingham after two serious crashes in the early hours.

Commuters are facing long delays this morning
The first collision, south of Worcester, involved a HGV and a people carrier.

A spokesman for Hereford & Worcester Fire and Rescue Service said there have been six casualties.

At 4.29am, the National Highways website stated: "The M5 in Worcestershire is closed northbound between J8 and J7 due to a serious collision. Emergency services are in attendance."

This incident has now been cleared, but the M5 remains closed northbound due to a second collision between J8 and J7.

At 4.56am, National Highways tweeted: "The initial collision on the M5 northbound between J8 and J7 has been cleared however, there is a second collision between J8 and J7 which emergency services are currently in attendance with. The road remains closed. More information to follow shortly. Thank you."

West Mercia Police say the second M5 closure "will be in effect for several hours".

