Incredi-bull! New Cadbury creation celebrates Birmingham icon

Cadbury World chocolatiers Donna Oluban, Eloise Dowell and Dawn Jenks with the iconic creation

While the eyes of the world have turned to Birmingham, Cadbury World’s expert chocolatiers - Donna Oluban, Dawn Jenks, Eloise Dowell and Phoebe Snow - have created their own interpretation of the city’s famous bull located at the Bullring.

The chocolate bull took three days to make and weighs in at around 80kg – the equivalent of 1,777 standard bars of Cadbury Dairy Milk.

Working with solid milk chocolate to produce a choc-tastic version of Birmingham’s bronze bull, the creation shines a light on the fantastic celebrations taking place in the city throughout the summer.

Chocolate lovers will have the chance to vote for which special summer accessories should be hand-sculpted and secured to the eye-catching chocolate bull, as part of a poll across Cadbury World’s social media platforms this month.

The final flourish comes from a shimmering gold lustre, which the chocolatiers brushed onto the giant bull.

The iconic chocolate bull is on display in Cadbury World’s Chocolate Making zone for visitors to see throughout the summer.

Diane Mitchell, marketing manager at Cadbury World, said: “It’s been fantastic to see how the whole world has taken Birmingham’s famous bull to heart this summer, and we wanted to play our part by shining a light on this iconic creature.

“Once again, our talented chocolatiers have worked their magic and the famous bull will be available for visitors to see in our Chocolate Making Zone over the summer holidays.

“Cadbury World offers a fantastic day out for all this summer, from Freddo’s Festival of Fun to our assortment of chocolatey zones, we look forward to welcoming visitors of all ages this summer.”