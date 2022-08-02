Singer Raye to play set at Games beach volleyball

Raye is set to perform a DJ set at Smithfield Beach Volleyball

International superstar and English singer-songwriter, Raye, will perform at the beach volleyball on Thursday, August 4, after the 2.30pm session, with her live set available exclusively to Beach Volleyball ticket holders.

Her performance comes as part of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games cultural offer.

Raye is an English singer and songwriter. In 2016, she had her breakthrough by featuring on the singles By Your Side by Jonas Blue and You Don't Know Me by Jax Jones.

She was short-listed for the BBC Music Sound of... Award for 2017, has seven top 20 singles to her name, four Brit award nominations and more than one billion global streams.

Raye will be one of many performers to feature in the Smithfield Festival, part of the cultural celebrations which run alongside the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games and are free for the public to enjoy.

One of two major festival sites hosted in Birmingham’s city centre, alongside Victoria Square, the Smithfield site will host a festival of festivals with a different cultural partner taking to the specially commissioned three-sided Beacon Stage every day.

The Smithfield cultural offer includes daily performances from acclaimed dance-circus ensemble Motionhouse, a new inflatable art installation inspired by Spaghetti Junction and screenings of new films, music videos and digital commissions throughout the day.

Smithfield’s Beacon Stage features DJs from the BBC Asian Network, Selextorhood, who champion and empower women and gender minority DJs, MADE Festival, Mostly Jazz Funk and Soul, and Break Mission and Eric Scutaro.