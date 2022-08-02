'Fresher' weather for the region signals a brief end to humid days before a hot weekend

West Park, Wolverhampton. It's getting warmer this weekend and early next week.

Temperatures in the region on Wednesday are expected to be low 20s, with the potential for a bit of rain.

Tuesday’s rainfall in the north Midlands and northern England is set to move to southern parts of the Midlands on Wednesday, but the wet weather is expected to become lighter.

Thursday and Friday will bring temperatures in the low 20s in the West Midlands, but they will again climb over the weekend, before peaking at 27 degrees next Tuesday.