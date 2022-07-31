New Peaky Blinders cocktail bar Polly's opens in Digbeth

India Taylor at Polly's

Named after the show's most famous female character Polly to honour the late actress Helen McCrory.

India Taylor, from the Engine Room, Floodgate Street, which is being transformed into Polly's for the Commonwealth Games, is looking forward to welcoming visitors from across the Commonwealth.

She said: "When people think of Birmingham they think of Peaky Blinders so we thought we would do our bit for the Commonwealth Games by giving visitors a chance to find out more about the show.

"The real Peaky Blinders used to walk these streets in Digbeth all those years ago so for a visitor who will be in Birmingham for just a few days they will get a story to take back with them home."

Polly's will also have information about breast cancer to raise awareness of the condition which claimed the actress aged 52 last year.

The real Peaky Blinders were renowned in Digbeth and Professor Carl Chinn found records of members of the gang operating in the area in the 1910s.

The Engine Room, Floodgate Street, has been open for five years but is normally only available for private hire.

India also explained why they chose Polly to name the cocktail bar after, she said: "We wanted to honour Polly, she is a strong woman who was ahead of her time and who is a great example for the young women of today.

"And we wanted to remember the incredible Helen McCrory too whilst raising awareness about breast cancer and thought this would be the perfect way to do it.

"Polly was the strong woman who anchored the show and the family and we wanted our Peaky Blinder experience to be welcoming to women.